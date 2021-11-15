ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Ground chicken patties recalled over possible bone pieces

By Jessica Rendall
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative Solutions, a US company that makes meat products for local and national grocers, has recalled some raw ground chicken patties over concerns they may contain pieces of bone. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service posted the recall last week. Affected products include Trader Joe's...

