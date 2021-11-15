ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Heads-Up For Hunters: Deer Can Carry COVID-19

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Deer in several states have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple studies. It is unclear where the deer caught the virus, but there is no evidence that humans can become infected by deer.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

