A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after authorities say he brandished an assault rifle at Tuscaloosa police who then fired on him. The ordeal began about 2 a.m. Wednesday when officers were dispatched to Harry’s Bar on Hargrove Road on a report of an unruly patron. As an officer was arriving, the patron in question was leaving in a vehicle and driving recklessly, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor, and police tried to make a traffic stop.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO