Kate Upton Goes Athleisure-Chic in Green Leggings and Brooks Sneakers With Justin Verlander

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvZuq_0cxQnknR00

Kate Upton went for athletic-chic in her latest Instagram post she shared over the weekend. The model posed with her husband, Justin Verlander.

Upton matched the scenic tree-filled background in a pair of hunter-green leggings, which featured a white stripe running down the side of her leg. On top, she sported a classic white long-sleeved T-shirt with a cropped puffer vest on top. She popped another shade of green into her look with the lighter Russian green cap. She also accessorized with a black and white patterned crossbody bag and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

On her feet, the 29-year-old wore a pair of gray Brooks athletic sneakers with a thick white sole and a dark gray upper.

Verlander, who is a professional baseball player, is no stranger to sneakers. He matched his wife’s athletic style in the photo. He wore a pair of blue sweatpants and a gray Nike T-shirt. He also went for Brooks sneakers with a light gray base with darker gray detailing.

As a model/actress, Upton is used to being a fashion trendsetter. She served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to hitting the red carpet for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

In 2020, Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since they announced their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

See more of Kate Upton’s style through the years .

Get going with these athletic sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUV7d_0cxQnknR00

Buy Now: Reebok HIIT 2, $90 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFJWl_0cxQnknR00

Buy Now: Brooks Revel 4 in White/Paloma/Silver, $80 (Was $100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Lhfd_0cxQnknR00

Buy Now: Adidas Ultraboost 21, $180

MLB


