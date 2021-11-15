ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tampa Bay Bucs cornerback Richard Sherman to miss games

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGNpM_0cxQndcM00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman is going to miss a few games after injuring his calf during pregame warmups Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

“I doubt seriously if he’ll be back anytime soon,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

Sherman, 33, was set to play in his first game in a month after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was not on the injury report heading into Washington.

“He was fine Thursday and Friday,” Arians said. “I thought he was going to have a heck of a ballgame. He just stained his calf before the ballgame, so don’t know how long it’ll be.”

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Cleveland Browns surge, Buffalo Bills stumble entering Week 10

However, The Athletic reported that Sean Murphy-Bunting could come off injured reserve this week and be available to play against the New York Giants in Week 11. Murphy-Bunting dislocated his right elbow during Tampa Bay’s season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sherman joined the Bucs midseason to bolster a secondary hit hard by injuries, including Murphy-Bunting. He started three games and was credited with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Bucs dropped to 6-3 following a 29-19 loss to Washington.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense has suffered a tough blow prior to Sunday afternoon’s game. Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team. Sherman reportedly suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups. Sherman, 33, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman suffers new injury during warmups, to miss time

Richard Sherman has not played since he suffered a hamstring injury a month ago, and a new ailment will now keep the veteran cornerback out even longer. Sherman was a late scratch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against Washington on Sunday, but not because of his hamstring issue. Sherman suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says he will miss multiple games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Richard Sherman Was a Late Scratch for the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman hasn’t suited up since Week 6, dealing with a nagging calf injury. Sherman was on track to play against the Washington Football Team on Sunday; however, he ended up being a late scratch. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1459944155883442176. Sherman has started three games for the Bucs this season,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Richard Sherman Unlikely to Return From Calf Injury 'Anytime Soon,' Bucs' Arians Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury in pregame warmups before Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, and it looks like he will be out for an extended period. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that Sherman was diagnosed with a calf strain and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Bucs' Richard Sherman Out 'A Few Weeks' with Grade 2 Calf Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly received some clarity on cornerback Richard Sherman's calf injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Sherman, who was injured in pregame warm-ups before Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, suffered a grade 2 calf strain and is expected to miss "a few weeks."
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Richard Sherman to miss time after suffering a Grade 2 calf strain, per report

Richard Sherman will miss more time after suffering a calf injury during pregame warmups prior to the Buccaneers' Week 10 loss to Washington. An MRI determined that Sherman suffered a Grade 2 calf strain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran cornerback had been working he way back from a hamstring injury he sustained back in Week 6.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Pewter Report

Extent Of Bucs CB Sherman’s Calf Injury Revealed

Bucs cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury in pre-game warm-ups at Washington on Sunday and wasn’t able to play in the team’s 29-19 loss. Sherman returned to practice last week after recovering from a hamstring injury in the first series at Philadelphia that caused him to miss the Chicago and New Orleans games. The team was hopeful that he could return to action and start at Washington.
NFL
10 Tampa Bay

Richard Sherman placed on Buccaneers' Injured Reserve list

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has been placed on the Injured Reserve List, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sunday's game against the Washington Football team, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Sherman suffered a calf injury before the game. During Monday's news conference, Arians said he didn't expect the corner to be back "anytime soon."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Bucs#American Football#Nfl Power Rankings#The New York Giants#Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Russell Wilson Sent A Message To Odell Beckham Following Thursday’s News

Beckham made his free-agency decision on Thursday afternoon, signing a one-year deal with the the Los Angeles Rams. It was a significant for the Super Bowl contender and a disappointing loss for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The Seattle quarterback was told about the OBJ news following Thursday’s practice. He...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy