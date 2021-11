When Celtic appointed Ange Postecoglou as their manager in the summer after a failed attempt to bring in Eddie Howe, there were a lot of doubts about him. While he had been a big success in both Japan and Australia, he had never made his mark in Europe. And many believed that the Hoops had made a bad choice. Just a few months on though and it is now hard to find many critics of him.

