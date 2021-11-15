ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Details Selection Pressure on Hundreds of Human Polygenic Traits Across Time Periods

By staff reporter
NEW YORK — Researchers have teased out signals of selection on polygenic traits such as pigmentation, body size, and dietary intake, that give insight into human evolution in a new analysis that drew on genome-wide association study data. The team, led by investigators at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, aimed...

MedicalXpress

New study finds single molecule within a specific plant used by Native Americans can treat both pain and diarrhea

In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
WILDLIFE
utah.edu

Human History and Migration of Disease: Study Tracks Spread of Young-Onset Heart Arrhythmia Across Continents

Associate Director, Science Communications, University of Utah Health. Understanding geographic distribution, ancestry of disease could help identify people who are at risk. (Salt Lake City) - University of Utah Health scientists have documented the spread of a disease gene across continents and over centuries. The genetic mutation causes a heart arrhythmia, known as atrial fibrillation (AF), that manifests in early adulthood and leads to fatigue, stroke, and increased risk of early death.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Phys.org

Humans are guilty of breaking an oceanic law of nature: study

A new international study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) has examined the distribution of biomass across all life in the oceans, from bacteria to whales. Their quantification of human impact reveals a fundamental alteration to one of life's largest scale patterns.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Study Find Squirrels Have Human-Like Personality Traits

A new study conducted by animal researchers showed that squirrels can have human-like personality traits. The study was conducted over a 3 year period with golden-mantled ground squirrels. The study focused on how social, active, and bold the squirrels were when put to different tests. The researchers found that the...
WILDLIFE
csusb.edu

Thinking Across Boundaries: Humanism? Science? Both.: Matthew Des Lauriers

Editor’s note: This part of a series of profiles of faculty and their research by Montgomery Van Wart, a professor of public administration and a CSUSB Faculty Research Fellow in Faculty Affairs and Development. In this article, he features Matthew Des Lauriers, associate professor of anthropology. Placing academic disciplines in...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
GenomeWeb

Science Papers Present Long-Lived Rockfish Genome Analysis, Arabidopsis Centromeres, Protein Complexes

By studying the genomes of multiple species of Pacific Ocean rockfish, which show extreme variation in lifespan ranging from 11 years to more than 200 years, a team led by scientists from the University of California, Berkeley, have uncovered new insights into the genetics of longevity. In the study, which appears in this week's Science, the researchers sequenced and de novo assembled the genomes of 102 individual rockfish representing 88 different rockfish species. With these data, they identified repeated signatures of positive selection in DNA repair pathways in long-lived taxa and 137 longevity-associated genes with both direct effects on lifespan, such as through insulin signaling, and indirect effects, including through size and environmental adaptations to depth. A genome-wide screen of structural variation, meanwhile, pointed to a specific gene family, the butyrophilins, that may play a role in modulating lifespan in rockfish. "Further, our results indicate that such life-history transitions themselves reshape patterns of genetic diversity," they write. "Long-lived rockfish species exhibit reduced genetic diversity in contrast to short-lived species, and the mutational spectrum of segregating genetic variation is also altered by life span." GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drug does not slow down the progression of more advanced Alzheimer's, study finds

New research led by the University of Bristol, has shown the drug losartan, normally used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), is not effective in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in people with mild-to-moderate disease after 12 months of treatment. However, the drug could still be of benefit if prescribed for longer and if given to people with very early disease. The findings are from the phase 2 multi-center clinical trial known as RADAR ((Reducing pathology in Alzheimer's Disease through Angiotensin taRgeting).
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Childhood Brain Tumors Emerge as Target for New CHOP-led Biobank Effort

NEW YORK – With support from the National Institutes of Health, investigators at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have begun a new effort to develop a comprehensive clinical and genomic dataset to improve precision medicine for childhood brain tumors. Led by CHOP's Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b), the...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Emmes, MedGenome Partner on Rare Disease Patient Data Registry Project

NEW YORK — Clinical research organization Emmes said on Monday that it has partnered with MedGenome to create rare disease registries to help support clinical trials. Under the terms of the deal, the companies will work together to create custom registries of rare disease patients, including their epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genomic data, that can be used for clinical study design, patient recruitment, and to develop standard control arms for statistical models of treatment effect. Specific diseases that will be addressed include hemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscular atrophies, and retinitis pigmentosa.
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Woodrat Microbiome, Maternal Cannabis Use, Gene-Based Testing

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from the US and Mexico looks at ties between the gut microbiome and features such as diet, geography, host genetics, and neutral processes like passive dispersal and ecological drift in herbivorous woodrats from seven Neotoma species and more than two dozen wild populations from the southwestern US, along with wild-caught woodrats moved into captive settings. With metabarcoding-based sequencing on microbiome and dietary plant samples, the researchers tracked the effects of host phylogeny and other factors on the gut microbiome, uncovering species-specific gut microbial shifts in captive woodrats. "Although diet and geography influenced natural microbiome structure, the effects of host phylogeny were stronger for both wild and captive animals," they report, adding that the host genetic influence tended to become more pronounced in captivity, while dietary effects waned.
WILDLIFE
GenomeWeb

Genome Research Papers on Cryptosporidium, Mobile Element Insertions, Hirschsprung Disease

A team from the US and Australia presents findings from a sequencing and comparative genomics study of Cryptosporidium, which can infect waterways and lead to a diarrheal disease called cryptosporidiosis. With two long-read sequencing technologies, the researchers put together a new reference genome assembly for C. parvum, comparing it with C. hominis and C. tyzzeri sequences to find new coding and non-coding sequences, genetic variants, gene orthologs, and genes under positive selection. "[T]his systematic study reveals that the primary differences between the zoonotic C. parvum, the anthroponotic C. hominis, and the rodent-infecting C. tyzzeri are [single-nucleotide variants] and CNVs rather than differences in unique gene content," they write, noting that "within parasite and/or within population sub-telomeric amplification, and variation events in C. parvum reveal a new level of genome plasticity that will complicate some genetic manipulations and may affect the organisms' phenotype."
WILDLIFE
GenomeWeb

Team Shares Chinese Genome Resource, Population Reference Panel

NEW YORK – A Chinese Academy of Sciences team assembled a variant resource, genetic reference panel, and imputation server centered on populations in China, making it possible to better interpret and unearth loss-of-function and other variants with potential disease implications. "Our study provides a large and high-quality [whole-genome sequencing] resource...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Illumina, Genetic Alliance Launch $120M Global Whole-Genome Sequencing Program

NEW YORK – Illumina and Genetic Alliance said on Tuesday that they are launching a new program to expand patient access to whole-genome sequencing around the world. The iHope Genetic Health program will help the nonprofit Genetic Alliance create a network of clinics and labs to provide diagnoses for patients with rare genetic diseases. Under the program, Genetic Alliance will also partner with pharmaceutical and technology companies and care providers to support patient access to data, therapeutic interventions, and ongoing supportive care.
BUSINESS

