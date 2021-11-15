Study Details Selection Pressure on Hundreds of Human Polygenic Traits Across Time Periods

By studying the genomes of multiple species of Pacific Ocean rockfish, which show extreme variation in lifespan ranging from 11 years to more than 200 years, a team led by scientists from the University of California, Berkeley, have uncovered new insights into the genetics of longevity. In the study, which appears in this week's Science, the researchers sequenced and de novo assembled the genomes of 102 individual rockfish representing 88 different rockfish species. With these data, they identified repeated signatures of positive selection in DNA repair pathways in long-lived taxa and 137 longevity-associated genes with both direct effects on lifespan, such as through insulin signaling, and indirect effects, including through size and environmental adaptations to depth. A genome-wide screen of structural variation, meanwhile, pointed to a specific gene family, the butyrophilins, that may play a role in modulating lifespan in rockfish. "Further, our results indicate that such life-history transitions themselves reshape patterns of genetic diversity," they write. "Long-lived rockfish species exhibit reduced genetic diversity in contrast to short-lived species, and the mutational spectrum of segregating genetic variation is also altered by life span." GenomeWeb has more on this, here.

WILDLIFE ・ 6 DAYS AGO