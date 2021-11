The Jersey City Board of Education is looking for ways to pay for a long-range facilities plan that could ease overcrowding in the public schools and revitalize its buildings. On Wednesday, the BOE reviewed the second part of a plan developed to determine solutions that could remove school trailers, renew and renovate older buildings and add new gymnasiums and wings to schools to ease overcrowding.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO