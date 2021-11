TYLER, Texas — An East Texas family created a foundation to help others in their community start their own family after losing their daughter two months after she was born. Lila Kipp was born Nov. 11, 2019. She passed away unexpectedly Jan. 18, 2020 in her sleep. Lila's mother, Alyson found her. She recalls her and her husband, Chris doing everything they could "in that moment of panic, but she was already gone."

