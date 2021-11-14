ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson Says Alfred Hitchcock Destroyed Grandmother Tippi Hedren’s Career

By Entertainment News
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota Johnson says her grandmother Tippi Hedren‘s experience in Hollywood went south due to the iconic director Alfred Hitchcock‘s “terrorizing” behavior. Hedren worked with the director in The Birds and Marnie, released in 1963 and 1964 respectively. She said of Hitchcock: “She's always been really honest...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Dakota Johnson
Alfred Hitchcock
Tippi Hedren
