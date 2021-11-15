ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Hudson Valley Record Shop Celebrating 36 Years

By Tigman
 3 days ago
Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY opened on Nov. 6, 1985. With about $2500 cash and the blessing of his parents, Stephen Keeler, a lover of hard rock and heavy metal, opened his hard rock/heavy metal concert shop back in 1985. Now if you wanna go back even further, Keeler actually opened...

