NBC's La Brea is coming back for Season 2. The company announced the move today after a curious audience has kept tuning in to find out all the mysteries surrounding the show. According to the network, La Brea is the number 1 new program for the fall in most viewership categories. They can probably attribute it to that pull from the central mysteries and some of that striking CGI. Big puzzle box shows like LOST have been a hard nut to crack for various studios, but Universal Television seems to have found their groove with La Brea.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO