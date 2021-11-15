ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrial Media Sets Overall Deal With Alex Stapleton's House of NonFiction (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial Media has entered into an overall deal with House of NonFiction, Alex Stapleton’s new unscripted production company. Stapleton is an Emmy-winning filmmaker who is currently directing two projects for HBO. She recently completed the docu-series “Pride” for FX, which chronicles the American LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Other recent credits include...

