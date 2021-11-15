You Can Now Buy Harry Styles’s Nail Polish

My entire consumerist attitude sits right between “I don’t like people buying stuff just because they can” and “I really like nice things.” For instance, when 2 Chainz raps about how somebody else might be wearing Ray-Bans while the sunglasses he’s got on cost eight bands, I’m like: Chainz, bubeleh, it’s not about price. It's about what about looks good. On the other hand, if the glasses he’s rapping about make him feel good, then I understand why he’d brag. But the truth is that it took me a long time to get to this point in my life where I can accept that, yes, quality is important when it comes to the stuff I wear, and I’m willing to pay a little extra for that quality—but I want to always feel like it was worth it. No matter how much money I make, I never want to buy anything simply because I can. So I always look for things that I know will serve a purpose for a long time. That philosophy can be summed up by something I like to call the house cardigan.

