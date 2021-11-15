ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois Passes Away at 93

By Samantha Bergeson
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has lost an icon. Lisa Rinna's mother Lois has died on at the age of 93. Lois suffered a stroke last week on Nov. 10. Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin confirmed Lois' passing on Monday, Nov. 15 with an Instagram tribute. "My guardian angel...

www.nbcboston.com

Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Justin Bieber
US Magazine

RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna Shares That Her Mom Lois Suffered a Stroke: ‘I Am With Her Now’ While She ‘Transitions’

Lisa Rinna‘s mom, Lois Rinna, has suffered a second stroke. “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 10, alongside footage of Lois, 93, dancing to Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” remix. “I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Is Ready To Perform Again And Says “Everything Is Good” After Season 11 Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

After the four-part reunion for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we were all left wondering, “Where does Erika Jayne go from here?” With her occasional Southern drawl, she recanted her version of events from the last year, from the mistresses to the car flips. Her explanations throughout the reunion garnered sympathy […] The post Erika Jayne Is Ready To Perform Again And Says “Everything Is Good” After Season 11 Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
AOL Corp

Lisa Rinna's mom Lois dies following 2nd stroke: 'Heaven has a new angel'

Rest in peace. Lois Rinna has passed away after suffering a second stroke. She was 93. “My guardian angel for the rest of time… I love you so much my Lolo,” Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 15. “You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me… you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna ‘Forever Grateful’ for Support After Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Reveals Overdose, Hospitalization

Coming together. After Delilah Belle Hamlin got honest about recent health issues, Lisa Rinna addressed the impact of her daughter’s words. “Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!” Rinna, 58, who also shares Amelia Gray Hamlin with husband Harry Hamlin, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 3.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Says She’s A ‘Good Friend,’ Feels Guilty About Her Past

Lisa Rinna is having regrets about her past. During the conclusion of the four-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion, she reflected on some of her most infamous feuds. Rinna says she feels horrible for the way she’s treated her former cast members. Host Andy Cohen grilled her on some of the drama she’s caused on the show over the past years.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lisa Rinna Shares That Her Mother Lois Has Had a Stroke

Watch: Lisa Rinna Reveals Thoughts on Whether Erika Jayne Knew Anything. As all Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know, everybody loves Lois. Lisa Rinna announced via Instagram on Nov. 11 that her beloved mother Lois Rinna, 93, suffered a stroke. "I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Lisa captioned an old video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber's "Despacito" remix. "So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lisa Rinna Met With Support of 'RHOBH' Fans in Wake of Mom Lois' Death

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are rallying their support around star Lisa Rinna following the death of her mother, Lois. Lois passed away Monday morning at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke, the RHOBH star's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin announced on Monday in a post remembering her grandmother as "my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything" and "the strength our family needed." Rinna, who commented on her daughter's post, "Heaven has a new angel," later confirmed her mother's passing on her own account, writing, "Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am. Heaven Has a New Angel."
CELEBRITIES

