My father was a horticulture teacher and my mother spent endless hours in her flower beds that flanked all sides of our house. I learned about caring for Christmas plants from a young age. I always liked wintertime (I grew up in Ohio, near Lake Erie) when all the patio plants moved indoors and my mom coaxed the poinsettias and amaryllis to flower again. By mid-December, the fireplace mantel would be filled with poinsettias, while the amaryllis and cacti would be perched in the front windows.

