WWE

AEW Morale Reportedly Very High Right Now

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

AEW is fresh off its successful Full Gear pay-per-view event and backstage morale is said to be very good...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Franky Monet Lashes Out On Twitter Over John Morrison’s WWE Release

Franky Monet is not a happy camper. The women’s wrestling star lashed out at WWE following the release of her husband, John Morrison, on Thursday evening. As noted, Morrison was axed from the WWE roster along with the entire Hit Row group, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane Thorne.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Taya Valkyrie Defends Her Recent Tweet Blasting WWE For Firing John Morrison

We reported last night here on eWn that former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) wasn’t happy that WWE fired her husband John Morrison and seven others on Thursday and urged fans to no longer support a company that doesn’t respect its talent. She said,. “Stop supporting a company that...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Says Hulk Hogan Is Dealing With Really Bad Health Issues

Ric Flair talked about his friendship with Hulk Hogan over the years on the debut episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast. According to Flair, Hogan is in poor health but didn’t elaborate on the issues. “He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Had Plans To Bring In Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt (aka Windham) at one point was set to show up in AEW, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Observer noted that there was “definitely a plan in place at one point” for Wyatt to join. It’s not known why those plans fell through. Impact Wrestling also...
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Karrion Kross’ First Post-WWE Match Announced

WrestlePro announced that Kross Kross will be facing Flip Gordon at Killer Instinct on February 5. He is going by Killer Kross, which he used before signing with WWE. The company released him earlier this month. He is currently waiting on his 90-day non-compete clause to expire. The promotion said,
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Tag Team Reportedly Attending AEW Dynamite Tonight

Top tag team The Briscoe Brothers are reportedly set to be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in Norfolk, Virginia. There’s no word on if the legendary ROH tag team will appear on the show, or if they’re even in talks to join AEW, but Fightful Select reports that one source claimed the brothers are just at Dynamite to visit. They live less than three hours away in Maryland, but recently fueled the rumor mill when teasing a match against AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Full Gear to Stream On Bleacher Report in the US

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Full Gear on November 12 will stream on Bleacher Report in the United States. Here’s a press release:. Three World Championship Titles on the Line in Epic AEW FULL GEAR Pay-Per-View Event Streamed on Bleacher Report. — FULL GEAR will be Streamed Live...
WWE
411mania.com

Malakai Black Teases ‘Very Interesting Change’ With His AEW Character

In a recent interview with the Fulton County Post, AEW star Malakai Black discussed an upcoming change for his AEW character, the reason he chose AEW after his WWE release back in June, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):. Malakai Black on an upcoming...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: Final Dynamite before AEW Full Gear, full review

Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she breaks down the final AEW Dynamite before Full Gear this weekend. This was a very fun show to discuss, tune in for an interactive and light-hearted show. Rundown:. Overall thoughts. Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero. Inner Circle-American Top Team feud continues. Women's action...
WWE

