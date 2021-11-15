Give the gift of a clean car this holiday season

With the help of Springboard for the Arts’ Community Supported Art boxes, you can make an art gallery inside your home this winter. St. Paul’s Springboard for the Arts is continuing its Community Supported Art program, which brings boxes of local art to doorsteps — one a month in January, February and March. It’s similar to Community Supported Agriculture boxes, where subscribers get fresh produce from local farmers. Three arts organizations — along with a bonus artist — curate the monthly boxes filled with prints, canvas paintings and locally sourced products that will be sent to the shareholders’ door.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO