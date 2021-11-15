ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Iconic NJ Deli Expands Again

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
An iconic North Jersey deli has opened a third location.

The Millburn Deli has opened on Park Street in Montclair -- nearly one year after expanding to Morristown.

The deli's original location was established in Millburn in 1946.

Millburn Deli has been named among some of the best sandwich shops in the country. Thrillist in 2019 included Millburn Deli in its list of 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America.

Popular menu items include the Sloppy Joe, the Godfadda and the Gobbler.

