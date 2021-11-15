This is how some political insiders think Joe Biden could get rid of Kamala Harris as VP

Some political insiders have an idea of how President Joe Biden can remove Kamala Harris as Vice President— and it involves her receiving a Supreme Court vacancy.

A recent report from CNN spoke on the exasperations and tensions between her operation and Biden’s team and their strained personal relationship.

The “nearly three dozen” current and former insiders commentary provided to CNN to the outlet gave insight into the “complex reality” of the White House.

Some people in the vice president’s circle said that she is “being sidelined.”

Harris told numerous people close to her that she feels “constrained in what she’s able to do politically.”

Also, those close to her are a bit wary of even hinting at future political goals, with Biden’s team attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president.

A few insiders that spoke with CNN believe that she is “being well prepared” for whatever role she embraces.

Long-time supporters of Harris feel neglected and have no clear public sense of what she’s done or tried to do as vice president, and Harris is battling with a difficult relationship with some parts of the White House.

Although being the first woman and first woman of colour in a national position is a historic achievement, criticism for her job also happens.

Eleni Kounalakis, the lieutenant governor of California and friend of Harris, told the outlet that she is “honoured” and “proud” to be vice president.

“Her job as the No. 2 is to be helpful and supportive to the President and to take on work that he asks her to take on,” Kounalakis said.

She also added that those who know her are aware of “how much more helpful she can be” than she currently is.

“That’s where the frustration is coming from.”

When defenders and those that care for Harris get annoyed, they’ll pass around a satirical story from The Onion mocking the lack of work titled, “White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through.”

If they’re feeling depressed, they chat about Biden potentially replacing Harris by nominating her to a Supreme Court spot.

In Article II of the US Constitution, a president, who is superior, can’t actually fire a vice president or ask them to step down. That role is conducted by congress.

Congress has the authority to impeach the president, vice president, and other federal officials if there is a good reason.

If a president or vice president is found guilty of bribery, treason, misdemeanors or other high crimes, congress can take action.