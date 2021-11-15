ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

This is how some political insiders think Joe Biden could get rid of Kamala Harris as VP

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1GVW_0cxQkVKN00

Some political insiders have an idea of how President Joe Biden can remove Kamala Harris as Vice President— and it involves her receiving a Supreme Court vacancy.

A recent report from CNN spoke on the exasperations and tensions between her operation and Biden’s team and their strained personal relationship.

The “nearly three dozen” current and former insiders commentary provided to CNN to the outlet gave insight into the “complex reality” of the White House.

Some people in the vice president’s circle said that she is “being sidelined.”

Harris told numerous people close to her that she feels “constrained in what she’s able to do politically.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Also, those close to her are a bit wary of even hinting at future political goals, with Biden’s team attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president.

A few insiders that spoke with CNN believe that she is “being well prepared” for whatever role she embraces.

Long-time supporters of Harris feel neglected and have no clear public sense of what she’s done or tried to do as vice president, and Harris is battling with a difficult relationship with some parts of the White House.

Although being the first woman and first woman of colour in a national position is a historic achievement, criticism for her job also happens.

Eleni Kounalakis, the lieutenant governor of California and friend of Harris, told the outlet that she is “honoured” and “proud” to be vice president.

“Her job as the No. 2 is to be helpful and supportive to the President and to take on work that he asks her to take on,” Kounalakis said.

She also added that those who know her are aware of “how much more helpful she can be” than she currently is.

“That’s where the frustration is coming from.”

When defenders and those that care for Harris get annoyed, they’ll pass around a satirical story from The Onion mocking the lack of work titled, “White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through.”

If they’re feeling depressed, they chat about Biden potentially replacing Harris by nominating her to a Supreme Court spot.

In Article II of the US Constitution, a president, who is superior, can’t actually fire a vice president or ask them to step down. That role is conducted by congress.

Congress has the authority to impeach the president, vice president, and other federal officials if there is a good reason.

If a president or vice president is found guilty of bribery, treason, misdemeanors or other high crimes, congress can take action.

Comments / 17

Armeta T. McGowan
3d ago

They both should be replaced with people who know what they’re doing. Biden has destroyed the US in less than a year, what will happen in the next 3 years? Heaven help us!

Reply(4)
26
Nelson Savidge
2d ago

They should be deported to Afghanistan and left behind until every American is home again

Reply
11
Frank Fuentes
1d ago

a few insiders that spoke with CNN believe that she is “being well prepared” for whatever role she embraces...WE KNOW EXACTLY WHAT ROLES SHE CAN EMBRACE.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Washington Times

Media finally notices just how terrible Kamala Harris is doing

Let’s just say the French accent didn’t, uh, help. Kamala Harris (remember her? She’s the one who said Joe Biden was racist before joining his ticket and becoming his vice president) is imploding like SN 2018gv (a star in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525 that self-detonated in a supernova and then, poof, disappeared).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

It’s hard to mess up being vice president. But Kamala Harris has.

It’s hard to screw up being vice president. George H.W. Bush famously said he attended so many funerals that the job description might as well be: “You die, I fly.” But after just 10 months in office, Kamala D. Harris has managed to make herself the least popular vice president at this point in at least 50 years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dallas News

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel concedes that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, sort of

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s hand-picked leader of the GOP conceded Thursday something the former president has not: “Joe Biden won the election.”. But Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, was quick to muddy that declaration by echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that serious questions remain about fraud that might have tipped the outcome.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
mediaite.com

WATCH: Stephanopoulos Asks Kamala Harris ‘Has President Biden Told You Whether He Will Seek Re-election In 2024?’

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Joe Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024. On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos wrapped up his exclusive interview with the VP by asking “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Eleni Kounalakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#Vp#Cnn#The White House
Fox News

Joe Biden and Democrats create crises on purpose because they despise you and the way you live

The economic pain you're currently feeling isn't an accident. It's on purpose. Democrats have made deliberate policy decisions to get us where we are today. So it’s wrong to suggest the multiple crises facing our country – the border crisis, energy crisis and inflation crisis – are a result of the Biden administration’s mistakes or incompetency. Because that would suggest they don’t want these results. On the contrary, they do.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
The Atlantic

Six Theories of Joe Biden’s Crumbling Popularity

The biggest mystery in American politics right now—and perhaps the most consequential one—is how Joe Biden became so unpopular. Biden began his presidency moderately popular: At the start, Quinnipiac University’s polling found that 53 percent of Americans approved of him and 36 percent did not. Today’s numbers are the mirror image: In a Quinnipiac poll released yesterday, 36 percent approve, while 53 percent disapprove. FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls finds him doing slightly better—42.8 to 51.7—but still in a consistent slide since the end of July. The numbers are very polarized, but Republicans have always disapproved strongly of Biden; the big difference here is erosion among Democrats and independents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Indy100

120K+
Followers
6K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy