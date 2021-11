For truck shoppers, variety is key. Whether it's the ultimate off-roader like a Ford F-150 Raptor or a basic, cheap work truck that doesn't need a fancy infotainment system, buyer profiles differ considerably. Earlier this year, we noted that there was one configuration of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that was missing. That's the Regular Cab with the short bed - this configuration has been offered in overseas markets for some time but isn't available stateside. Instead, buyers have had to settle for the Regular Cab with the long bed. By comparison, Ford offers two bed sizes for its F-150 Regular Cab. Thankfully, it looks like Chevy has had a change of heart and listened to its customers.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO