Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are officially dating, according to multiple reports. An insider told E! that the 41-year-old reality star and 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comedian are “really happy and seeing where it goes.” The estranged wife of Kanye West, who has four children, is reportedly “smitten” but trying to keep it low-key as they make the long distance relationship work. “Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he’s constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level,” another source told ET.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO