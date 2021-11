For many, it can be a challenge to budget for necessary clothing with the holiday season and colder weather coming our way. Our friends at Bethel Community Church and their Bethel Clothes Closet will once again be conducting one of their wonderful Free Clothing For All Days on Saturday, November 13, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. This 11-year-old tradition has provided a huge variety of free clothing in all sizes to anyone in need in our community, having served over 33,000 people by giving away more than 118 tons of new and gently used clothing and accessories.

14 DAYS AGO