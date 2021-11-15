ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving | Preview

mountainlake.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, even though he’s going...

mountainlake.org

Simplemost

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Will Air On TV Just Once This Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965′s “A Charlie Brown Christmas”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
On Milwaukee

Good grief, it's back: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" returns to The Jazz Estate

For the first time since 2019, The Commercialists will play the music of Vince Guaraldi's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at The Jazz Estate, 2423 N. Murray Ave. Live shows run from Dec. 10 through Dec. 21. There are 2-3 shows per night and tickets, which are on sale now, range from $15-19.
MUSIC
PBS NewsHour

It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
NFL
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Adele, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, November 14, 2021 Adele One Night Only 8:30 p.m. ***** Monday, November 22, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. ***** Thursday, November 25, 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade 9 a.m. ***** Friday,...
BOSTON, MA
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library hosts screening of ‘Peanuts Thanksgiving’

A holiday tradition returns to Mentor Public Library. People can get in the holiday spirit with a special screening of the “Peanuts Thanksgiving” classic at noon, Nov. 24, at the library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. Kids will also get a holiday feast that Chef Snoopy would approve of: popcorn,...
MENTOR, OH
mtaloy.edu

Mount Aloysius Theatre Presents Charlie Brown Christmas

Cresson, Pa.- To ring in the Christmas season, the Mount Aloysius College Theatre Department will be presenting Charlie Brown Christmas. Performances will be held in Alumni Hall at Mount Aloysius on November 11 and 12 at 6:30 p.m., and on November 13 at 10:00 a.m. In addition to the three...
CRESSON, PA
littlerocksoiree.com

Snoopy and the Gang Head to The Rep for 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Call up Snoopy and Woodstock. The Peanuts gang is headed to downtown Little Rock with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's holiday production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Directed by Anna Kimmell, who served a four-year stint as director of education for The Rep, this stage adaptation of the classic TV special features a "jazz-infused" score and, as always, holiday festivities in the theater lobby.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
hngnews.com

Marshall students to perform 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

Marshall High School drama students are about to hit the stage for their fall musical. “Marshall High School drama is proud to present the fall musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” said Ellen Christensen, the Marshall choir director. The cast includes senior Justin Grady as Charlie Brown, senior Cade...
MARSHALL, WI
nctv17.com

Charlie Brown Christmas at Fox Valley Mall

Tis the season to visit Santa, and at the Fox Valley Mall that comes with a Charlie Brown twist. For the second year, the mall has brought back the “Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa.”. “So last year we feel like it was just such a great experience for families to...
NAPERVILLE, IL
gratefulweb.com

Special edition pressing of A Boy Named Charlie Brown

Turntable Lab (TTL) -- the trusted Brooklyn-based digital retailer and tastemaker for DJs, audio heads, and music fans for over 20 years -- announces an officially licensed collaboration with PEANUTS just in time for the holiday season. Available to pre-order beginning today (11/12) exclusively on TurntableLab.com and due out December 8th, the Turntable Lab x PEANUTS collection features a special edition pressing of A Boy Named Charlie Brown on yellow wax, plus record mats, tote bags, and t-shirts, all being offered in multiple colors.
ENTERTAINMENT
Scranton Times

Michael Bublé, Charlie Brown among TV's holiday headliners

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year's Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network's first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel's Christmas debut.
CELEBRITIES
mountainlake.org

Call the Midwife: Season 10 Episode 8 | Preview

Take a celebratory look back at 10 years of Call the Midwife in this compilation full of births, deaths, love stories, faith, and family. Go behind the scenes at Nonnatus House for interviews with the cast and crew in this thank you to the fans. Airs Sunday, November 21st at...
TV SERIES
ktvo.com

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' is back on-stage at the Bridge View Center

OTTUMWA, IA — A Charlie Brown Christmas is coming live on-stage at the Bridge View Center. On Nov. 19 you can see all your favorite characters come to life. KTVO had a chance to speak with the actor playing Carlie Brown—Aaron Robinson. When asked what his favorite song in the show was, he just could not decide—saying there are too many to pick from.
OTTUMWA, IA
Ottumwa Courier

Charlie Brown finally arrives in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA — Word got around, and Hillel Friedman decided to listen. It's safe to say he doesn't regret that decision. Almost a year to the day when it was supposed to perform, "Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" will finally be presented today at 6:30 p.m. when it kicks off a 21-city tour at the Bridge View Center. The show, adapted from the original "Charlie Brown Christmas," was taken off the schedule last year because of the pandemic. The tour wraps up Dec. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
OTTUMWA, IA
allaboutjazz.com

Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Sauce: Adding Spice to Charlie Brown Vanilla

Children liked the music because they didn't question it. It's not simply that pianist Vince Guaraldi slipped jazz past the unsuspecting in composing A Charlie Brown Christmas, the evergreen "Peanuts" animation and soundtrack that has become inescapably part of the holiday. First broadcast in 1965, going on to six decades ago, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a tradition unto itself. It returns to television through PBS and PBS Kids on the evening of Sunday, December 19. Some who can't wait, or want to watch and listen again and again, will already have it on DVD, CD, LP, other media, and streaming on Apple Plus, which also gets a jump on New Year's and 2022 with the debut December 10 of a new Peanuts production, Auld Lang Syne.
MUSIC
chimesnewspaper.com

Jesus would have chosen a guy like Charlie Brown to be his disciple

As college students who regularly study the Bible in-depth, students forget that Jesus chose ordinary people to share his message of repentance, forgiveness and grace. While it is tempting to turn to Wayne Grudem’s Systematic Theology and indulge in a myriad of theological tenets, students can better spend their time looking at the basic, humble exchanges between Jesus and his disciples.
RELIGION

