I can't say that I've kept up with Sesame Street that much in my adult life, but it always warms my heart to see the show hit new strides in diversity. But as an Asian American myself, Ji-Young is an important step forward in helping people like me feel seen and loved, especially in a time when Asian Americans have been targeted for hate crimes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I know I would have loved to have a character like Ji-Young when I grew up watching the show.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO