Now You Can Own Harry Styles’ Nail Polish: Singer Launches Gender-Neutral Beauty Line

Calling Lady Whistledown! Phoebe Dynevor brought ladylike romance to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Bridgerton” star arrived in an elegant dress by Louis Vuitton. The mini-length number featured a tiered skirt and bow-accented straps, as well as a ruffled lace hem. The pale green piece was complete with a plunging neckline accented in matching sheer lace. Delicate gold Vuitton earrings finished off Dynevor’s ensemble. When it came to shoes, the “Younger” actress chose an equally darling pair of heels for the occasion. Dynevor slipped on a set of black pointed-toe pumps, which appeared to feature suede uppers. The pair also appeared to include thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, the style added a classic elegance to her feminine dress. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.

2 DAYS AGO