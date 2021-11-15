Now You Can Own Harry Styles’ Nail Polish: Singer Launches Gender-Neutral Beauty Line
By Carlie Porterfield
Forbes
3 days ago
Grammy winning singer-songwriter Harry Styles launched his new gender-neutral beauty line Pleasing on Monday to a resounding response by his fanbase on social media, as the former boybander becomes the latest in a string of artists to try their hand at the booming celebrity cosmetics business. Key Facts. Pleasing’s...
Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
Harry Styles is branching out. For, the former One Direction star is now venturing into the cosmetic businesses. Styles has just launched his own cosmetic company aptly-titled ‘Pleasing.’. The nature of the brand has been listed as: “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” and features nail polish among other beauty products.
Harry Styles fanatics have something very exciting to look forward to. The boundary-pushing pop star, 27, announced his very own beauty brand, Pleasing, available beginning today for pre-order and officially dropping on Nov. 29. Blurring the binary boundaries, Styles' gender-neutral brand is inspired by the things he uses in his...
Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party.
He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit.
The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
Olivia Wilde gives a lesson in mixing and matching textures.
For last night’s Gucci Love Parade runway show, the “House” actress showed up looking like she could’ve stepped off the runway herself. Wilde slipped into a black overcoat, a black lacy bandeau that was decked out in the double-interlocking G Gucci logo and a coordinating black corset; she then paired the look with a brown midi skirt that also featured the signature double Gs. The final touch came in the form of a brown Gucci belt bag.
For the shoes, she popped on a pair of black riding boots that complemented the...
Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray.
Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses.
The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress.
When it comes...
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. GQ's 26th annual Men of the Year issue stars Lil Nas X. The magazine released one of the three cover stories on Monday, with the second and third following later this week. For the first cover story, the musician sat down with actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris for a candid discussion about the hypermasculine rap scene, prioritizing self-love and the making of "Montero." {GQ}
Calling Lady Whistledown! Phoebe Dynevor brought ladylike romance to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.
The “Bridgerton” star arrived in an elegant dress by Louis Vuitton. The mini-length number featured a tiered skirt and bow-accented straps, as well as a ruffled lace hem. The pale green piece was complete with a plunging neckline accented in matching sheer lace. Delicate gold Vuitton earrings finished off Dynevor’s ensemble.
When it came to shoes, the “Younger” actress chose an equally darling pair of heels for the occasion. Dynevor slipped on a set of black pointed-toe pumps, which appeared to feature suede uppers. The pair also appeared to include thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, the style added a classic elegance to her feminine dress.
The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.
Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week.
Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades.
To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
Was that Harry Styles who was caught walking around Friday at Pike Place Market in Seattle or a case of mistaken identity?. The breakout singer from the One Direction boy band group is slated to perform Sunday in Tacoma as part of his Love on Tour concert so it IS conceivable that he could be spending some time in Seattle two days before his big show.
Laura Dern and son front campaign for new gender-neutral fashion line. American label Proenza Schouler, the New York-based brand who cast Ella Emhoff in her first runway show earlier this year, has unveiled its latest project: a gender-neutral capsule collection fronted by Laura Dern and her son, musician and model Ellery Harper.
When the news broke that Harry Styles was launching a beauty line, Vogue dreamt up a wishlist of products that the singer, actor and now beauty entrepreneur might create. From skincare to nail polish, it seems like we might just have got some of our predictions correct, if information and images from the brand – that swept over social media at the weekend – are anything to go by.
Rumors of Harry Styles launching his own beauty brand surfaced earlier this summer when a fan account spotted a trademark filing, which specified “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” as the company’s focus. Now, the artist’s label, dubbed Pleasing, is reportedly debuting soon. As revealed by Instagram beauty account @trendmood1, Styles...
One of the most highly-anticipated beauty launches of the year is here: Harry Styles has revealed his brand called Pleasing, a collection of nail polishes and skincare products. The first drop from the line is called Perfect Pearl, which includes: nail polish in three shades (black, pink, and pearlized white),...
If you're a Harry Styles fan (and let's face it, who isn't) you will already be familiar with the rumours that began earlier in the year of Harry filing a company trademark under the name 'Pleasing'. Although the name left almost no clues as to what this exciting potential launch could be, the nature of business was listed as 'Fragrance and Cosmetics' getting fans, and the beauty industry talking about what kind of cosmetics line could we expect from one of the decade's most fashionable men? Well, we may just have the answers.
Celebrity-owned beauty brands continue to be on a steady rise, and we're still here for it. We don't know about you, but each time we learn about a new launch, we're excited to see how our favorite public figures execute their beauty vision. And the latest star-backed brand launch has us on a watermelon sugar high. Harry Styles is the most recent musician to put his bid in to shake up the beauty industry with highly-inclusive must-haves.
Harry Styles is adding another title to his multi-hyphenate career: beauty brand founder. The singer recently introduced "Pleasing" to his millions of fans in a post where he's posing on top of a motorcycle while wearing flared lilac pants and a slit tank top by Gucci for the winter 2021 cover of Dazed photographed by Rafael Pavarotti.
I've been in love with nail art pretty much since the moment I was put on this planet. I've also loved Harry Styles ever since I went to see One Direction as an obsessed teenager in 2010 at a tiny Oxford venue when the band didn't have a single original song. So you can imagine how much I lost my sh*t when I found out about Pleasing,
"I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band," Styles tells 'Dazed' magazine for new cover story. Harry Styles is taking the next natural step in his career: He's dabbling in the beauty industry, much like his peers Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more. In an interview with Dazed magazine published on Monday (Nov. 15), the "Watermelon Sugar" singer opened up about his forthcoming beauty line, Pleasing, and also discussed his time in One Direction and how he's grown since then.
