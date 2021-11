“La Brea” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, the broadcaster announced Friday. Seven episodes of the drama series have aired to date. Per NBC, the show’s pilot has been viewed by 19.8 million people with a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms. In the show, a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand...

