Lackawanna County, PA

Lane restrictions coming to Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Roadwork will cause lane restrictions on Interstate 81 the week of November 14th.

According to a press release from PennDOT , the restrictions will be in place for pothole repairs in both the north and southbound lanes from Exit 178 (Avoca) to Exit 185 (President Joseph R. Biden Expressway) in Lackawanna County.

The restrictions will start on Tuesday, November 16th, and last until Thursday, November 18th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed in one day. The additional days are alternate days for inclement weather.

