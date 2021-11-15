ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Has Seven Different Albums On Billboard Top 100

By Marisa Dellatto
Forbes
 3 days ago
Days after Taylor Swift released her version of her 2012 album Red amid a contentious disagreement over the ownership of her masters, the artist charted seven different albums on the Billboard Top 100, the first time she’s ever accomplished the feat. Key Facts. The original version of Red ranked...

www.forbes.com

