RCMP Investigating Homicide in Woodstock Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – As police continue to investigate three separate shootings that left two barbers dead and a third man injured, the victims’ loved ones are searching for answers. A small flower memorial sits outside the barbershop in the 4600 block of Eastern Avenue where police say 44-year-old barber Javier Cotto was shot by suspect Carlos Ortega. Cotto died. A friend who did not want to be identified told WJZ that he’s known Cotto since he was eight. He described Cotto as a kind person who would share the shirt off his back. “He was a good barber,” the friend said. “He always...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO