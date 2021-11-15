ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

RCMP Investigating Homicide in Woodstock Area

By Mark Shaw
 3 days ago
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting death of a woman in Bulls Creek N.B., just below Woodstock First Nation. At around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police and emergency personnel responded to a...

