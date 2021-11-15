ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday in the Park

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat could be more brilliant and bracing than an autumn afternoon in...

Savannah Philharmonic gearing up for in-person Phil the Park this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s largest outdoor concerts, Phil the Park, is just five days away. The Savannah Philharmonic’s executive director says they’re sold out, so they couldn’t be more excited. Phil the Park is one of Savannah’s largest outdoor concerts and they’re expecting 2,500 people to show up at this entrance and fill the lawn Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA
Lee County’s Manatee Park offers free garden tours every Sunday

Lee County Parks & Recreation invites participants to enjoy a free garden tour of the Manatee Park butterfly garden and habitats. The tours will be held at 9 a.m. every Sunday through March 2022. The tours meet behind the welcome center. Visitors will enjoy walking the ADA accessible paths through...
TRAVEL
Park Trails

Montgomery Parks boasts more than 250 miles of trails. Our trails are used for active and passive recreation and exploring. We encourage you to practice trail safety at all times as you enjoy the trails. Use the Montgomery Parks Trailheads with Parking Map to find a trail near you. Natural...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Movie in the park

Lee County Parks & Recreation will host a free “Movie in the Park” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Estero Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.
ESTERO, FL
Free, Family Friendly ‘Park Party’ With Giant Thanksgiving Parade Balloons in Stamford This Sunday

A free, family-friendly “Parade Spectacular Park Party” with giant parade balloons, entertainment and photos with Santa, will take place throughout Mill River Park in downtown Stamford this coming Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21. The party is a replacement for the city’s traditional giant balloon Thanksgiving parade, which was also cancelled last...
STAMFORD, CT
Williamston Christmas Park Opening Sunday Nov. 28

Williamston’s Christmas Park lighting, traditionally held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, will be held on Sunday this year. The event will coincide with Envision Williamston’s new “Winter Wonderland” event. Winter Wonderland will include a holiday market fair from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and a Christmas tree lighting at Town...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
Parks & Recreation

Welcome to the City of Carlsbad Parks & Recreation Department. We operate 41 parks and special use areas and offer over 67 miles of trails throughout the city to provide accessible outdoor recreational opportunities and conserve open space for residents and visitors. In addition, the department offers a variety of programs and services to promote health and wellness.
LIFESTYLE
Annual Rivet Run Happening Sunday at Pattison State Park

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In this week’s Active Adventures we are getting ready for the Rivet Run with Eve Graves which happens this Sunday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. The Rivet Run is a 5k trail run/walk fundraiser for the upkeep of hiking and ski trails at Pattison State Park. Registration...
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle
Christmas in the Park

Christmas in the Park is the premier event in Enid during the winter holiday season and will be held at Meadowlake Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 27th, December 4th, 11th, and 18th. Christmas in the Park will be a drive-thru only event this year. Each vehicle...
ENID, OK
South Park waterfalls flow again thanks to $1.2 million restoration

For more than 50 years, a waterfall feature designed by renowned landscape architect Paul Riis was buried beneath pounds of soil in Allegheny County’s South Park. On Wednesday, the South Park Cascades officially saw the light of day. At a ribbon cutting ceremony, county Executive Rich Fitzgerald stood among a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
10 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2021

If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
SHOPPING
Pearl Jam Sets Rescheduled 2020 Tour Dates for May 2022

Pearl Jam will make up its 2020 North American tour dates postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022, with specific details to be revealed early next year. Those dates will be followed by a previously announced European tour, beginning June 14 in Amsterdam. “For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you,” Pearl Jam said in a statement. “The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together.” The 2020 run was timed to the release of Pearl Jam’s 11th studio...
MUSIC
Ceilidh in the Park

St. Andrews Society presents its Second Annual Scottish Heritage Event, Ceilidh in the Park, at Reiter Park, 311 West Warren Avenue from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be food, music, dance, and performances by: McIntyre - @mcintyreband Clann Ciúil - @ClannCiuil CDPA Highland Dancers And more...
LONGWOOD, FL
A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Northern California Will Take You To Burleigh H. Murray Ranch Ruins

Tucked away in a pristine valley just south of Half Moon Bay is a little-known state park where natural beauty and history combine. Burleigh H. Murray Ranch is a pleasant destination where visitors can experience solitude while getting a glimpse into the area’s fascinating ranching history. The park’s main trail leads hikers to the long-abandoned structures of what was once a successful dairy farm. Seemingly frozen in time, seeing these old ruins is a beyond unique experience!
HALF MOON BAY, CA

