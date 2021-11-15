Sunday in the Park

Pearl Jam will make up its 2020 North American tour dates postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022, with specific details to be revealed early next year. Those dates will be followed by a previously announced European tour, beginning June 14 in Amsterdam. “For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you,” Pearl Jam said in a statement. “The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together.” The 2020 run was timed to the release of Pearl Jam’s 11th studio...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO