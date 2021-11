Police all over Camden County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in the shooting of a woman in her Winslow Township home overnight. The woman, reportedly in her 20s, according to Patch.com, took a bullet to her abdomen around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. The unidentified victim lives in a townhome in the area of Hopewell Lane and Heidi Place in Winslow Twp., just of Williamstown-New Freedom Rd.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO