US journalist Danny Fenster jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
By GRANT PECK, DAVID RISING, Associated Press
3 days ago
YANGON, Yangon Region — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped...
Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday.
Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta.
Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said.
The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
JERUSALEM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Israel has charged a member of Defence Minister Benny Gantz's housekeeping staff with espionage, saying on Thursday he offered to spy on him on behalf of "a person identified with Iran", the country's arch-enemy. In a statement, the Shin Bet security service said the suspect...
Cambodia has released 27 activists jailed over charges of incitement against strongman Hun Sen's government as the country prepares to host international talks. "Cambodia needs to reduce the political tension and condemnation of its human rights situation," Am Sam Ath told AFP.
Chin Malin, a Justice Ministry spokesman, confirmed the release of the jailed activists, citing the need to reduce overcrowding in prisons.
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities on Thursday discovered 10 bodies — nine of them hanging from an overpass — in the central state of Zacatecas, the scene of a battle for territory among drug cartels. The Zacatecas state public safety agency said in a statement the bodies were found in...
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
The location of early coronavirus infections in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, suggests the virus probably spread to humans from a market where wild and domestically farmed animals were sold and butchered, according to a peer-reviewed article published Thursday in the journal Science that is the latest salvo in the debate over how the pandemic began.
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
National Guard troops who don’t take the COVID-19 vaccines could lose their national recognition and would only be considered state-level militia troops, the Pentagon warned on Wednesday. Last week on his first day in command, Oklahoma National Guard Adjutant General Thomas Mancino issued a memo which said no Guardsmen will...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada's third...
Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
US special operators played an instrumental role in the fight against terrorists over the past 20 years. But the Pentagon is shifting its focus to preparing for a potential war with China and Russia,. The US special-operations community is looking for ways to remain relevant in a different type of...
Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people.
Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists".
The attacks in the capital Kampala occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station.
Ugandan police said the attacks were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that the United States has linked to IS.
Georgia's government said Friday it was open to moving ex-leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 50 days, to a military hospital after doctors warned he risked death in his current prison clinic.
The announcement came after Saakashvili fainted and doctors urged authorities to move him to a civilian clinic, saying his life was in danger.
He launched a hunger strike after being imprisoned upon his return from exile in Ukraine on October 1, saying his arrest was political.
Georgian authorities had initially rejected the medical recommendations, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said Friday they were open to moving Saakashvili.
Jared Kushner has evidently failed to produce documents to lawmakers that they say "are known to exist" about a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite" and communications with a Belarusian-American businessman named Sergei Millian. It had not been reported that a "Russian backdoor overture" was discussed in emails that Kushner...
Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them.
The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.
Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants.
"We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
