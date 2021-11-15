Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Succeed Daniel Lee as Creative Director

NewBottega is about to be a thing of the past. This week, in a shock announcement, Kering announced the departure of Daniel Lee from Bottega Veneta. The former Celine designer has revamped the Italian house in the last three years, ushering in an era of lime green puffy bags, trousers as wide as the Navigli canal, and shoes that range from ridiculous (telephone cords, rubber boots, fishnet stilettos) to ultra-luxe (swollen intrecciato weaves, nappa stomping boots, shearling slides). Which is why most of us have been left utterly perplexed. Sales were unstoppable, and Daniel was fresh from his third ‘Salon’ show in Detroit. What happened? Kering’s chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault said that he was “very grateful to Daniel for having brought his passion and energy to Bottega Veneta,” crediting him with making the house’s heritage “relevant for today” and returning it to its storied position at the centre of the fashion conversation. He’s not wrong. Of course, it was only inevitable that rumours would swirl… A new position at an even bigger house? It’s not off the cards. Watch this space. OA.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO