HBO has acquired the rights to “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off,” a feature documentary about the skateboarding legend. The film will debut on HBO and become available to stream on HBO Max in 2022. “Until the Wheels Fall Off” comes from Mark and Jay Duplass’ Duplass Brothers Productions. Both Duplass brothers and Mel Eslyn serve as executive producers. The documentary is directed by Sam Jones, whose recent directing credits include the Showtime series “Roadies,” an episode of “Ted Lasso” and the documentaries “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and “A Film About Jason Isbell,” both of which are currently in post-production. “Sam...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO