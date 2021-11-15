Halo Infinite Season One Multiplayer Beta Now Available on Console, PC

Fanatical has launched a new Build Your Own bundle focusing on a slew of racing games at a super-low price point. This is one of the best racing bundles ever and lets players get one game for $1, five for $2.99, or 10 for $4.99. The games available on offer include Garfield Furious Karting, Crashday: Redline Edition, Offroad Mania, Antigraviator, Palm Ride, GRIP, Cluster Truck, Mini Racing World, Hotshot Racing, Super Street: The Game, All-Star Fruit Racing, F1 Race Stars, Crash Time III, Guts and Glory, Jalopy, Riff Racer, Convoy, Clutch, Insane 2, and ’80s Overdrive. There are some fantastic experience here that deserve to be played at this price point.
