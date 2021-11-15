ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Season One Multiplayer Beta Now Available on Console, PC

By Jeremy Peeples on November 15, 2021
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, it was announced that Halo Infinite would be celebrating in a unique way – with the launch of its multiplayer game in...

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Available Now

The Game & Watch system dates back to 1980 as an interactive toy with built-in clock. After the release of a Super Mario Bros. version last year, Zelda fans can now obtain a Game & Watch featuring the legendary series. In honor of Zelda’s 35th anniversary, a Game & Watch...
Nintendo Shares Early Survival Tips for Metroid Dread

Nintendo seems to be thrilled with how well Metroid Dread has been received, and they seem to be offering players a few tips when starting out on the dangerous new space adventure. The latest survival video goes over five tips to help keep Samus alive on her journey, something she’ll very much need in order to make it to the end of her journey. This includes some simple tips like looking around for destructible blocks in areas that may seem like a dead end, or remembering certain difficult areas for later with better abilities in tow.
Frogs, Puzzles, and All the Fetch Quests in Trading Time: A Croak Tale Trailer

Everybody wants something, and hopefully they’re willing to trade. The captain of a tiny little boat has washed ashore on an island of froggy-people and what he wants is to fix his shattered micro-ship and sail onwards. What everyone else wants, however, is a different matter entirely, so it’s going to take a whole lot of favors, trading, and puzzling out the uses of the many items scattered around the island to get moving again. Not to mention if the full game is anything like the stand-alone mini-prequel demo, there are going to be plenty of side-quests available simply for the fun of figuring them out.
Solar Ash Encourages Varied Traversal on a Doomed Planet

Back in 2013, Alx Preston founded his new indie studio Heart Machine, and began development with his new team on their debut title, Hyper Light Drifter. Ultimately released in 2016, Hyper Light Drifter mixed elements from The Legend of Zelda and Diablo to create a 2D action RPG that put players in control of the Drifter, a character with access to mysterious technology in a world that has long since forgotten it. Using their energy sword, ranged weapons and various other abilities, players were tasked with defeating increasingly difficult monsters in a bright neon world devoid of dialogue. The game received a generally positive reception from fans and critics alike upon its release, with our own review praising its “exciting combat, gorgeous visuals” and “emotionally open-ended narrative and thematic prowess.” With such a promising first release, it was only natural that there was already buzz for what Heart Machine would work on next as their sophomore effort.
Six-Part Xbox Docu-Series Set for December Release

Microsoft is celebrating the 20th year of the Xbox console with a new docu-series. The six-part Power On: Story of Xbox series will premiere on December 13. The preview shown during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration showcased the ups and downs of the brand’s history — including the red ring of death and of course, Bill Gates and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at CES 2001.
76 Games Added to Xbox One/Series Backwards Compatible Lineup

It’s no secret that with our recent Xbox-centric Graveyards that we’re big fans of the original Xbox and Xbox 360 – and today, Microsoft added 76 games to the lineup of Xbox One and Series-playable games. Original Xbox games are some of the most exciting to see added as licensing issues can make them a nightmare – and yet now we have Dead or Alive Ultimate (1 and 2 revamped) alongside DOA 3 and DOA 4 from the 360 alongside the entire Max Payne trilogy and both Otogi games.
Genshin Impact Developer miHoYo Establishes Montréal Studio

Chinese developer miHoYo — perhaps best known, at present, as the developer behind the billion dollar-generating free-to-play game Genshin Impact — has announced its plans to establish its first studio in the continent of North America. Based in the Canadian city of Montréal, the new office will over the next two years, employ approximately over one hundred employees. The developer’s North American branch will, it’s been confirmed, aid the main team in the development of what’s been described as a “brand-new AAA open-world action-adventure game, featuring shooting-based gameplay within a living, breathing paranormal world”.
vg247.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer now live, Campaign still set for December launch

In a surprise move, Microsoft has made Halo Infinite multiplayer live as part of the Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations. Way ahead of the game's planned release date of December 8, Microsoft has shadowdropped Halo Infinite's multiplayer portion, allowing fans to log in and play the already-hyped multiplayer mode almost a month a head of schedule. Happy birthday indeed, Xbox.
Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Rushes to PC, Consoles on November 30

Oddworld fans will be getting a Thanksgiving treat on November 30 with the launch of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition. This new version of the game includes audio improvements, better Slig and follower AI, improved gameplay mechanics and enhanced motion code. Of course, all the updates and additional polish that have gone into the original since its release is here too.
Explore the Sinnoh Region in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Overview Trailer

Every player’s journey to revisiting Sinnoh is coming back at the end of this week with the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In order to prepare, Nintendo has shared the official overview trailer that goes over what to expect, changes and more as trainers start their journey. New trainers always begin with their starter before branching out into the world to catch new Pokémon, fight friends and enemies alike and eventually uncover just what’s going on to cause issue with legendary Pokémon said to exist in the region. Those wanting more can seek out Pokémon contests, or explore the Grand Underground and find all sorts of goodies that await them including some Pokémon not found normally.
Battlefield 2042 Launches with Less Problems than Battlefield 4, Still Needs Work

EA and DICE’s Battlefield 2042 is out in the wild now. Those who purchased the Gold or Ultimate Editions, are EA Play Pro subscribers or are EA Play members were able to hop into the Early Access period that kicked off November 12. Our score for Battlefield 2042 went live on November 11 following a review event where we got to experience all that the game had to offer. The fundamentals of the Early Access period have not changed our opinions of the game. With the game servers live and available, how did the first weekend go?
Atari Announces Trio of Collectible Atari 2600 Cartridge Releases

Would you ever expect that 2021 would be the year that Atari got back into producing cartridges? Well that’s exactly what’s happening with the newly-announced Atari XP division. This is a new group within Atari focused on catering to retro game collectors out there by producing new cartridges in highly-limited fashion.
Fanatical Build Your Own Nitro Bundle Now Available

Fanatical has launched a new Build Your Own bundle focusing on a slew of racing games at a super-low price point. This is one of the best racing bundles ever and lets players get one game for $1, five for $2.99, or 10 for $4.99. The games available on offer include Garfield Furious Karting, Crashday: Redline Edition, Offroad Mania, Antigraviator, Palm Ride, GRIP, Cluster Truck, Mini Racing World, Hotshot Racing, Super Street: The Game, All-Star Fruit Racing, F1 Race Stars, Crash Time III, Guts and Glory, Jalopy, Riff Racer, Convoy, Clutch, Insane 2, and ’80s Overdrive. There are some fantastic experience here that deserve to be played at this price point.
World’s End Club Arrives on Steam on November 30

World’s End Club has initially released for iOS and Android back in September 2020 and has been on the Switch since May, and now PC-based fans will have their chance to check it out too. The game’s page just went live on Steam, so those interested in delving into it’s Danganronpa-esque death game can wishlist it now if they like. It might just be worth it for interested fans to pick up World’s End Club sooner rather than later too, as it’ll be discounted by thirty percent during launch week.
Capcom Reveals the Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise

Some time ago was when Capcom first gave us word that the lovable blue blur would be making his way to Monster Hunter Rise in some capacity, but to what extend we didn’t yet now. Now that’s all been cleared up with the collaboration full on display for all to see. The collaboration reveals a total of three fantastic costumes for hunter and companion alike. This includes a Sonic outfit for the Palico, Tails attire for the Palamute and of course some sweet stylings based on Sonic for the hunters. Palico even have some unique animations featuring the chaos emeralds and turning into Super Sonic, a fantastic touch among other little things.
Windjammers 2 Reveals Two More Characters, Enters the Xbox Game Pass Court

There’s some big goings-on today in the world of Windjammer 2. Not only has Jordi Costa’s return finally been confirmed, but a new character has also been revealed. Like the rest of the original crew, Costa is looking absolutely fantastic out there on the courts, and the new guy, Sammy Ho, is looking like a real contender as well. Hailing from China, Sammy draws upon dragon energy for an absolutely busted-looking special move. Check ’em both out in the new trailer below.
Alien: Isolation Announced for iOS, Android Devices

Sega and Creative Assembly today announced a mobile port of the 2014 sci-fi cult classic, Alien: Isolation. Players can experience the dread of Alien: Isolation in a whole new way when the acclaimed survival horror titles lands on mobile devices in September. The mobile version contains the same content as the console and PC versions, including all seven DLC packs. It supports a fully customizable touch interface as well as controllers.
gamerevolution.com

Does Halo Infinite have aim assist on PC and console?

Is aim assist present in Halo Infinite? That’s the question fans of the Xbox-exclusive sci-fi FPS are asking. The game’s multiplayer launched a month early this week, with players diving into competitive matches. However, does it contain aim assist to help players with less accurate targeting? Join us as we look at Halo Infinite’s aim assist, on both PC and console.
Review: Exo One

Predominantly confined to a move-set governed by a mere three commands — analog stick to move, a trigger to glide, another to descend — there’s admiration to share with a game like Exo One in the way it gives way for the spectacle to speak for itself, regardless of how lengthy or inevitably dominant this design approach is. Specifically in the way it continuously strives to find the half-way point in the depiction of a planet-hopping voyage through space. On one end of the spectrum: the romanticism of alien worlds and awe-inspiring stretches of baron emptiness that are admittedly, in their own right, a spectacle to behold. And on the other: that harsh, abrasive acknowledgment that the cruel reality of physics are even more apparent when it comes to one’s survival. And the game just so happily places itself slap-bang in the middle.
