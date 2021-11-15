ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho gas prices continue to fall

By News Team
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho gas prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.61/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Gas prices in Idaho are 3.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.33/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $2.97/g Monday while the most expensive is $4.09/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

  • November 15, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
  • November 15, 2019: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
  • November 15, 2018: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
  • November 15, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
  • November 15, 2016: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
  • November 15, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
  • November 15, 2014: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
  • November 15, 2013: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)
  • November 15, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
  • November 15, 2011: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.41/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.39/g.
Boise- $3.77/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.79/g.
Spokane- $3.56/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.59/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g. The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28/g higher than a year ago.

"As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy's Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans."

