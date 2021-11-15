ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

Police searching for missing New Kensington teen

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

New Kensington police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Cyeleah Mar was last seen Nov. 5, but police said she recently reached out to her family and she’s believed to still be in the New Kensington-Arnold area.

She’s described as 5-foot-8, weighing 127 pounds.

She has braided black hair and brown eyes.

The only clothing description police said they could give is that she's wearing white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-339-7533 or 911.

Public Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
