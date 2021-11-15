ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida GOP moves to combat vaccine mandates, virus rules

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5EmV_0cxQgpdx00
1 of 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday began debating a package of bills to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates, continuing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight against virus rules.

The weeklong special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse includes proposals to let workers opt out of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and allow parents to sue schools with masking requirements.

DeSantis has become one of the highest profile Republican governors in the country through his vocal opposition to lockdowns, mask rules and vaccine mandates. That has helped elevate his stature within the Republican party as he runs for reelection and eyes a potential 2024 bid. He called the special session amid continued public sparring with the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden over federal vaccine mandates.

The Republican measures would bar private businesses from having coronavirus vaccine mandates unless they allow exemptions for medical reasons, religious beliefs, proof of immunity based on a prior COVID-19 infection, regular testing and an agreement to wear protective gear. Employers would be subject to fines up to $50,000 for firing a worker without offering the exemptions. Another provision bars COVID-19 vaccine mandates for public school and government workers in Florida.

Democrats have denounced the special session as political theater meant to raise DeSantis’ standing within the GOP.

“I am sick and tired of having to be a pawn in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political ambitions,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat.

Florida Republicans argue the bills are necessary to prevent overreach by the White House.

“We don’t believe that the federal government should be in a position to force vaccines,” said House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Republican.

The DeSantis administration has previously sued the White House over a rule requiring vaccinations for federal contractors and recently joined more than two dozen other Republican-led states in lawsuits challenging another federal vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 employees or more.

Comments / 16

Theodore Johns
3d ago

Does anyone know whatever happened to small government Republicans? DeSantis actually want to dictate to private businesses what they may and may not let their employees do.

Reply(8)
5
Dagoberto Alonso
3d ago

Also make a law that no liberals move from liberal cities and or state

Reply(4)
8
Related
The Associated Press

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the $1.85 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House was poised to approve Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden’s bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, few approved

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for temporary admission into the U.S. for humanitarian reasons since shortly before the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan and sparked a chaotic U.S. withdrawal, but only about 100 of them have been approved, according to federal officials. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services...
LOWELL, MA
The Associated Press

US ends sanctions program on Burundi, noting reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States has ended a sanctions program for Burundi, saying circumstances have changed in the East African nation several years after a bloody political crackdown. Sanctions and visa restrictions on 11 people designated under the program have been lifted, reflecting President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s “pursuit of...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy