LAKEVIEW, OR — The Fremont-Winema National Forest is removing or replacing toilet facilities at several sites in Lake and Klamath counties in the coming weeks. Work started this week to remove the vault toilet at Aspen Cabin on the Lakeview Ranger District and replace it with a new vault toilet. That work is expected to be completed early next week.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO