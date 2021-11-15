ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

11/16 Council Preview: Parish Council allocates more ARPA funds, money to buy land for new Lafayette Parish jail

By Geoff Daily
 3 days ago
Here’s a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below. City Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Parish Council. Report. Keep Lafayette Beautiful. KLB Chair Jamie Hebert will deliver a report on the...

GEOFF DAILY: Lafayette mayor-presidents have long used vetoes to appropriate money. That may be illegal.

In September, Mayor-President Josh Guillory appropriated $22 million of coronavirus relief funds against the wishes of the City Council — with the stroke of his veto pen. For students of civics, that might sound strange. Legislative bodies have the power of the purse. How can the executive branch spend money without legislative authority?
LAFAYETTE, LA
Acadiana region residents speak out against proposed political district changes

This story was first reported by Louisiana Illuminator and republished with permission. Urban and suburban areas in South Louisiana — like Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans — have increased in population since 2010, while rural areas — such as Acadia and Cameron parishes — have lost residents. Those changes will potentially affect those areas’ political influence and representation as lawmakers get set to redraw district lines throughout the state next year.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Ousted Lafayette police chief says Guillory buried changes he was hired to make

UPDATE: Shortly after this story was published, LCG confirmed in a press release that a sexual harassment complaint was filed today against interim Chief Wayne Griffin, and he has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted jointly by Internal Affairs and LCG’s HR department. The announcement did not name the complainant, but multiple sources tell The Current it is former PIO Bridgette Dugas, a senior corporal who was removed as spokeswoman and returned to patrol when Griffin took over the department earlier this month. Maj. Monte Potier is commanding the department until further notice, according to the press release. “All parties at issue are to not destroy or hide any material or evidence associated with this alleged matter and shall comply with this investigation to the fullest extent of the law and in full compliance with the law,” the release states.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current is a nonprofit, digital-first publication on a constant search for better ways to inform and inspire readers.

