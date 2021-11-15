Matthew McConaughey Stopped Wife Camila Alves from Fixing the Chip on Her Front Tooth: 'I Love It'

Three Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the fifth year of the charitable give-back campaign partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey – which this year is recognizing individuals who supported their local music scene during a time of unprecedented challenges by donating $10,000 to each person’s music charity of choice – the Oscar-winning actor shared some of the things that matter most to him. Regarding this year’s campaign, he said, “Music can heal, inspire, transform and take us on time-traveling trips to where we’ve already been and where we want to go. With a rhythm, a rhyme, a hook and a beat, music is a soundtrack to our lives individually, as groups, and as a people. Musicians are outlaws, poets, performers, and prognosticators – and we need them to keep taking the stage.” – N.D.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO