Matthew McConaughey Stopped Wife Camila Alves from Fixing the Chip on Her Front Tooth: 'I Love It'

By Janine Puhak
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile appearing on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast Monday, the 52-year-old actor revealed that one of his favorite things about his wife Camila Alves McConaughey is her one-of-a-kind smile. "She's got this little chip on her front tooth, which leaves this beautiful gap," he explained. "She was going...

people.com

