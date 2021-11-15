ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

President McConnell accepts seat on Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration Steering Committee

By CSU MarComm Staff
Colorado State University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSU President Joyce McConnell has accepted a seat on the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration Steering Committee, effective Oct. 1. In its invitation, the organization cited her leadership and “active support of and engagement with undocumented and immigrant students,” calling her work “a model for other campuses.” The organization...

source.colostate.edu

