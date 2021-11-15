President McConnell accepts seat on Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration Steering Committee
CSU President Joyce McConnell has accepted a seat on the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration Steering Committee, effective Oct. 1. In its invitation, the organization cited her leadership and “active support of and engagement with undocumented and immigrant students,” calling her work “a model for other campuses.” The organization...source.colostate.edu
