Soccer-Kenya’s top football official granted bail amid corruption investigation
By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
4 days ago
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Nick Mwendwa, president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), was granted bail by a Kenyan court on Monday after police had sought his detention for 14 days to allow for an investigation into allegations of corruption. Police arrested Mwendwa on Friday, the day after the sports...
Nairobi (AFP) – Kenyan police said they had arrested the head of the national football federation on Friday after the body was dissolved over corruption allegations. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa was picked up by police at a Nairobi hotel the day after the government set up a caretaker committee to run the body and further investigate alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.
The president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Nick Mwendwa, was released on bail on Monday, pending further investigations. Mwendwa, who spent the weekend behind bars after his arrest on Friday, was ordered to pay Kshs4 million (approximately $36,000) bail to secure his release. The bail conditions set by the judge...
GAUHATI, India — Two Indian journalists who were detained over the weekend on charges of inciting communal violence after tweeting that religious attacks on Muslims were worse than police had reported were granted bail by a court in the northeastern state of Tripura. Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna Jha were...
It may be shocking, but the latest allegation of threats to a Greek judge in charge of a case involving the HFF is nothing new, writes Laura Lawrence. In a week where Boris Johnson felt the need to assure us that Great Britain is “not remotely a corrupt country”, the Greek Football Federation (Hellenic Football Federation, or HFF) metaphorically passed him their pint to hold.
Two dozen humanitarian activists who helped migrants reach Greece three years ago face charges including espionage and criminal membership in a keenly watched trial opening Thursday on the island of Lesbos. Mardini and Binder, as well as other defendants, are charged with espionage based on the police report that their efforts to identify migrant boats in distress included monitoring Greek Coast Guard and Frontex radio channels and vessels.
Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as nine Insulate Britain activists were jailed for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.Eight were sent to prison for three or four months, while the ninth, Ben Taylor, was given a six-month sentence after a judge said his submissions to court were “inflammatory”. Another of the jailed activists, Emma Smart, intends to go on hunger strike.Raj Chada, representing the protesters, said: “With these prison terms, the long and honourable tradition of civil disobedience is under attack again.” Insulate Britain have become increasingly active since summer,...
Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people.
Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists".
The attacks in the capital Kampala occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station.
Ugandan police said the attacks were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that the United States has linked to IS.
BERLIN (Reuters) – A wave of coronavirus cases sweeping across Germany has plunged the country into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, adding that the situation was more serious than a week ago. “We are in a national emergency,” Spahn told a news conference. (Writing by...
Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday.
Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta.
Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said.
The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
The wife of the former Interpol president who disappeared in Beijing in 2018 and was imprisoned says she fears a similar fate awaits China's latest candidate for a role with the international police body
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
A Colombian nun who was kidnapped and held by jihadists in Mali for more than four years returned to her home country on Tuesday.
"Welcome, welcome, our heart welcomes you," sang a dozen nuns waiting for her at the airport in Bogota, while Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez hugged each one of them.
The 59-year-old nun was taken hostage on February 7, 2017 in southern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso, where she had been working as a missionary.
"The Lord gave me the joy of having brothers and sisters," said the nun, who was freed on October 9. "I thank you with all my heart."
The bodies of 10 people were found in an overcrowded boat carrying migrants off the coast of Libya, apparently having suffocated, Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday.
The charity's Geo Barents rescue ship pulled 99 people from the sinking boat on Tuesday before making the gruesome discovery in the lower deck.
"At the bottom of the overcrowded wooden boat, 10 people were found dead," tweeted the charity, known by its French initials MSF.
In a later statement, it said the air was filled with the smell of fuel, saying the victims probably suffocated from the fumes after 13 hours adrift at sea.
Brazil's government has rolled out a new welfare program, temporarily ensuring much needed financial help for millions of families while also worrying experts because funding and other details have yet to be determined
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia will impose stricter measures for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus amid a surge in infections and hospital admissions that is stretching the health system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday. “It is a lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Heger told a news conference...
After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong.
The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition.
Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants.
With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
Comments / 0