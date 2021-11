We have some exciting shifts within our newsroom to announce, and it has everything to do with serving you better. TyLisa C. Johnson, who you know as our K-12 education reporter, has been promoted to become PublicSource’s first audience engagement editor. In that role, she will work to build relationships with our current audience and help others discover our journalism, online and offline. She will focus more attention on what you want from our newsletters and social media feeds. TyLisa will also produce audience-driven stories on a variety of topics in accessible formats. Before this change becomes official-official, later this week, PublicSource will release an in-depth project by TyLisa about truancy among students in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO