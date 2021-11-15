ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop26 agreement: Key points from the climate summit in Glasgow

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCop26 participants were finally able to agree a deal on Saturday (13 November) that seeks to prevent some of the...

www.independent.co.uk

Related
TheConversationAU

COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore

COP26 president Alok Sharma has described the pivotal United Nations talks, which concluded over the weekend, as only a “fragile win” for ambition on climate change. But, against the odds, the summit produced the goods on several important aspects of international climate policy. It resolved tricky outstanding issues for implementing the Paris Agreement. And most importantly, it reinforced the multilateral consensus that much stronger climate action is needed in both the short and long term. Stabilising the climate depends on a lot more than the outcome of multilateral negotiations like Glasgow. But those agreements set a frame for real-world decisions. Here’s...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

COP26 failed to address ocean acidification, but the law of the seas means states must protect the world's oceans

The COP26 summit may come to be regarded as a failure or an important milestone, but it certainly failed to address the “other” climate change problem: ocean acidification. With the exception of rising sea levels, climate change impacts on the oceans have been treated as a peripheral matter at global climate change negotiations. This marginalisation of the oceans largely continued at COP26. But states, including New Zealand and Australia, nevertheless have an obligation to prevent and mitigate excess carbon dioxide (CO₂) from entering the ocean. Almost four decades ago, 168 states signed up to the UN Convention on the Law...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ask Me Anything: Caroline Lucas to answer your questions on the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow

It is week two of Cop26. While the first-week saw a flurry of new announcements, attention  has now turned to the complex negotiations that underpin the UN climate summit.At the end of the day on Friday, nearly 200 countries are due to reach a consensus on a vast array of crucial issues, ranging from finalising the rulebook of the landmark Paris Agreement to agreeing on long-term finance plans for developing nations grappling with climate impacts.A need to take firmer action this decade to keep hopes of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels alive is emerging as a central...
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Key goals unmet with COP26 climate change summit down to final hours

Glasgow — Negotiations between dozens of nations over steps to curb the rate of global warming had come down to the wire on Friday, the last day of the United Nations COP26 climate change conference in Scotland. Talks continued among delegations from almost 200 countries to accelerate the phasing out of coal power, and over billions of dollars in financial aid promised by wealthy nations to help poorer countries go green and deal with the impact of a warming Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Effects Of Global Warming#Glasgow
AFP

UK's Charles takes inter-faith, climate mission to Egypt

Britain's Prince Charles met Egypt's president and the head of Sunni Islam's prestigious Al-Azhar institution Thursday in Cairo on a mission centred on inter-faith co-existence and the battle against climate change. Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as Al-Azhar's grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, and Samy Fawzi, the Anglican archbishop of the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Climate Change Is Inevitable. Here's How We Must Adapt

Eighty years ago, the American government began the mammoth scientific undertaking of developing fully operational nuclear weapons. At its peak, the Manhattan Project employed 130,000 people, and its total cost ran to $2 billion (equivalent to $23 billion today). Nowadays, global efforts to mitigate climate change are reaching an even greater scale. Governments are pledging to slash greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050, investments into renewable energy now account for 70% of funding for new electricity generation , economies are being restructured around the taxation and trading of carbon emissions, climate tech accounts for 6% of early-stage VC funding, and geo-engineering projects may modify our atmosphere to reflect solar radiation or change the biological composition of our oceans to better capture and store carbon.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

EU pitches new plan to battle global deforestation from home

The European Union on Wednesday pitched a new plan for the bloc's citizens to battle global deforestation from home, offering assurances that a sip of coffee or bite of chocolate will not have come at the cost of trees.Following up on deforestation commitments made at the recent COP26 climate meeting on global warming, the 27-nation EU is proposing that companies must ensure that products for sale in the market of 450 million people do not harm forests elsewhere. “We must take the responsibility to act at home,” EU Vice President Frans Timmermans said. If approved by EU member states...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F). For large middle-income countries, like India and South Africa, there were signs of progress on investments needed for developing clean energy. In the developed world, countries still have to internalize, politically, that...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Qatar not reporting all work-linked deaths, ILO says

Qatar is not adequately investigating and reporting worker deaths including unexplained fatalities among seemingly healthy labourers, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on Friday. The small but extremely wealthy Gulf state, where foreigners make up the majority of the population, has faced scrutiny over worker conditions in the run-up to...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Moving forward: The Saudi Green Initiative at Waddesdon Manor

More than 90 guests attended the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) London summit on 16 November to discuss how Saudi Arabia’s recently announced Saudi Green Initiative climate goals could best be put into practice. Speakers at Waddesdon Manor, including Lord Jacob Rothschild, Khalid Abuleif, the chief negotiator for climate agreements for...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The ocean is essential to tackling climate change. So why has it been neglected in global climate talks?

Climate change is commonly discussed as though it’s a uniquely atmospheric phenomena. But the crisis is deeply entwined with the ocean, and this has largely been neglected in international climate talks. The latest international climate negotiations made some progress by, for the first time, anchoring oceans permanently into the multilateral climate change regime. But the Glasgow Climate Pact is still leagues from where it needs to be to adequately reflect the importance of oceans to our climate system. Most countries have targets for land-based emissions – but there are no such targets for oceans. Yet the ocean plays a vital role...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Why the West should develop a clean energy strategy to meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region

The Indo-Pacific region, which includes 24 nations and stretches from Australia to Japan and from India to the U.S. west coast, is home to both the largest concentration of humanity and the greatest source of global emissions. In 2020, the region produced 16.75 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the consumption of oil, gas and coal — more than all other regions worldwide combined. Success in the global effort to keep global warming below 2 C and stop catastrophic climate change depends on the region to move away from coal and other fossil fuels. Yet at the COP26 climate summit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Montanan

Another climate summit failure

As the latest in a long line of “global climate summits” comes to an end we — and future generations — are offered yet another litany of promises to “phase out” carbon pollution of the atmosphere, reduce global deforestation, and stop mankind’s destruction of its own and only planet. As usual, the “pledges” are to meet goals […] The post Another climate summit failure appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

We've smelted a billion tonnes of recyclable aluminium. Do we need to make more?

Aluminium is light and versatile, but massively energy-intensive to produce, requiring 10% of Australia’s entire electricity output . Recycling it uses just a fraction of the energy. Why aren’t we closing the loop? This metal – the most abundant in the Earth’s crust – is used in everything from kitchen utensils to soft drink cans, buildings and plane parts. Since we discovered how to extract it in the 19th century, around one billion tonnes of aluminium has been smelted. Of that, three quarters is accessible for recycling. Unfortunately, aluminium’s energy-intensive production has major consequences for climate change. We must power...
ENVIRONMENT

