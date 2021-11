There were few surprises when Major League Baseball released the list of finalists for AL and NL MVP on Monday. The candidates did put together a historical first, though. Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Marcus Semien were the finalists in the American League. Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. got the nod in the National League. All six of them had one specific thing in common in 2021 beyond just being great: none of them actually made the playoffs. That had never happened in MLB history.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO