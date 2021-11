The Czech Republic has announced an effective lockdown for the unvaccinated, following the examples set by neighbouring Austria and the German region of Bavaria.Under surprise new rules announced on Wednesday, unvaccinated Czechs will not be able to attend public events or enter restaurants, pubs or other services from next week.Only evidence of completed vaccination or previous Covid-19 infection within the last six months will be accepted, putting an end to the era of mass precautionary Covid testing in the country.The change will come into effect from Monday after approval by the government tomorrow. Children under 18 will be exempt from the...

