US journalist Danny Fenster jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

By GRANT PECK, DAVID RISING, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYANGON, Yangon Region — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped...

AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
WTAJ

Migrants held at sea for weeks accuse Malta of rights breach

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Some 32 migrants who were held for weeks at sea on tourism boats chartered by the Maltese government during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic have filed a constitutional complaint in a Maltese court claiming their human rights were violated. The case, which had its first procedural hearing Thursday, was […]
AFP

US removes sanctions on Burundi

The US government Thursday removed sanctions placed on Burundi six years ago, crediting elections, a fall in violence, and reforms by President Evariste Ndayishimiye. The situation in Burundi "has been significantly altered by events of the past year, including the transfer of power following elections in 2020, significantly decreased violence, and President Ndayishimiye’s pursuit of reforms," Biden's executive order said.
AFP

Cambodia frees 27 activists, political prisoners

Cambodia has released 27 activists jailed over charges of incitement against strongman Hun Sen's government as the country prepares to host international talks. "Cambodia needs to reduce the political tension and condemnation of its human rights situation," Am Sam Ath told AFP. Chin Malin, a Justice Ministry spokesman, confirmed the release of the jailed activists, citing the need to reduce overcrowding in prisons.
US News and World Report

Bodies Found Hanging From Bridge in Mexico; Gang Violence Blamed

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The bodies of 10 people were found in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Thursday, nine of them hanging from a bridge, in apparent gang-related killings, according to local officials. The tenth body was found on a nearby highway, according to an official from the...
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
Washington Post

10 bodies, 9 hanging from overpass, found in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities on Thursday discovered 10 bodies — nine of them hanging from an overpass — in the central state of Zacatecas, the scene of a battle for territory among drug cartels. The Zacatecas state public safety agency said in a statement the bodies were found in...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
Washington Post

Prominent scientist who said lab-leak theory of covid-19 origin should be probed now believes evidence points to Wuhan market

The location of early coronavirus infections in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, suggests the virus probably spread to humans from a market where wild and domestically farmed animals were sold and butchered, according to a peer-reviewed article published Thursday in the journal Science that is the latest salvo in the debate over how the pandemic began.
US News and World Report

BC Declares State of Emergency, Death Toll Expected to Rise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada's third...
AFP

Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines on Thursday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannon at boats delivering supplies to Filipino marines in the disputed South China Sea, and ordered Beijing to "back off". Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said he had expressed "outrage, condemnation and protest" to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened Tuesday as the Philippine boats were travelling to Second Thomas Shoal in the contested Spratly Islands. "Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission," Locsin said in a statement on Twitter, describing the three Chinese vessels' actions as "illegal". Locsin described the Philippine boats as "public", suggesting they were civilian vessels, and said they were covered by a mutual defence pact with the United States.
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
