Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans withdraws U.S. IPO plans

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans Inc on Monday filed to withdraw an application to go public in the United States, nearly a year after postponing its plans.

Caliber originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering in October last year, but postponed plans here less than a month later.

“The company has determined not to pursue the contemplated public offering at this time,” Caliber said in the filing on Monday.

When it had filed last year, the Texas-based company was looking to take advantage of a resurgence in the IPO market after uncertainties tied to the health crisis had forced a clutch of companies to postpone their stock market entry plans.

